Caitlyn Jenner to compete in Celebrity Big Brother in Australia during run for California Governor

Decathlete-turned-gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner is going back to her reality TV roots.

Jenner has left California this week to compete in Celebrity Big Brother in Australia, according to a report from Politico.

Following the report, Jenner took to social media to defend herself, insisting that she is "honoring a work commitment" she made before she decided to run for governor.

The gubernatorial candidate went on to add that her Australia trip will not put a pause on her campaign. She says she will be back in time for her bus tour across California ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election.

Jenner publicly threw her name in the recall election hat in late April of 2021. She sat down with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson in June 2021 to discuss her run for governor, her voting record and Kim Kardashian on The Issue Is.

