The Brief Duane "Keffe D" Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Tupac Shakur. The jury reached its verdict just hours after lawyers finished their closing arguments. The prosecution argued that Duane Davis "went hunting" for Shakur and Marion "Suge" Knight on the night of the killing in 1996.



Duane "Keffe D" Davis was found guilty of murder in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

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Jurors reached their verdict on Monday, just hours after attorneys on both sides made their final arguments before the court. Davis was charged with a single count of first-degree murder.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told the jury that Davis "went hunting" for Shakur and Death Row co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight after Davis’ nephew was beaten up earlier in the night. Noting how Davis’ account of that night changed, Palal said one thing was always the same: Davis claimed he was in the white Cadillac from which the shots were fired.

Defense attorney Michael Sanft countered that jurors had not seen any evidence, except for Davis’ own account, that put him in Las Vegas or in the Cadillac on that night. Sanft claimed that there was no surveillance footage, phone records or other evidence that placed him there.