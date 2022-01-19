Business owner finds hundreds of Amazon packages on ground in Castaic

In the midst of the trucker’s hustle and bustle in Castaic…. a mystery. How did hundreds of Amazon packages end up in a dumpster?

"I was shocked, what the hell," says Fady Yakub owner of Habebe Cafe Hookah Lounge. When employees went outside to throw out the trash, they came across hundreds of amazon packages on the ground and in the dumpster.

"There were between 400 to 600 packages, like a full truck," he said. Fady, who also works for the post office, brought his large truck and put the packages inside to make sure they wouldn’t be stolen.

He then called the Sheriff’s department. They told him to call Amazon so they would pick up the packages, but since the warehouse is just a few minutes away, Fady decided to deliver the packages to Amazon himself.

When we asked if Amazon thanked him, Fady said, "No, they were not appreciative." He says there was no thank you, no reward, nothing. He says a manager was more concerned that he had posted the videos on social media.

FOX 11 contacted Amazon for comment, but no one got back to us.

While Fady may not have impressed Amazon with his kindness, he doesn’t regret doing the right thing. Plus, it made his wife Mary very proud. "He’s a very good guy, very good guy, I love him!"

