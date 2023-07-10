McDonald's giving away free fries for National French Fry Day

article

Free fries, anyone?

McDonald's is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 13 by giving away free fries - any size! - for one day only.

Here's how to score yours.

All you have to do is order the fries via the McDonald's app, then head to any participating location to pick up your order.

No purchase is necessary.

RELATED: McDonald's launches wedding catering package

The offer is valid one time only on July 13. You must order the fries through the app.

McDonald's recently announced it is offering a wedding catering package for couples who want to indulge in the golden arches on their special day.

The fast-food giant posted the news on its Indonesian Instagram page, detailing the $233 package that includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 400 chicken nuggets.

Right now the wedding catering package is only available in Indonesia, but the chain said it could make its way to the U.S. depending on its popularity.