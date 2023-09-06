‘Suspicious’ fire sparks inside Buena Park Target

An arson investigation was underway after a fire sparked inside the Buena Park Target and forced shoppers and employees to evacuate.

Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said the fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the store located at Orangethorpe and Western avenues.

A video taken by a patron shows the flames reaching the ceiling after burning through the children’s clothing section. The store’s sprinkler system kept the flames at bay until a worker rushed in with a fire extinguisher.

The store was reportedly busy at the time of the fire and left customers wondering what was going on.

A fire erupted inside the Buena Park target on the evening of Sept. 5, 2023.

"We walked into Target and saw a small flame and we thought it was a Halloween prop," said Target shopper Guillermo Santander. "As we got closer, we heard a pop which was a sprinkler going off…we walked around, and we realized it was clothing that was on fire."

It’s unclear when the store will reopen as cleanup efforts continue.

Fire investigators have deemed the fire "suspicious" and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact Buena Park PD.

