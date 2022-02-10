Sycamore Fire: Multiple homes erupt in flames after brush fire sparks in Whittier

Multiple homes are burning as the Los Angeles County Fire Department battles a brush fire in Whittier Thursday afternoon.

According to the officials, the fire is approximately seven acres, and started in the area of Sycamore Park. Crews responded to the 4800 block of Cinco View Drive shortly before 3 p.m.

Images from SkyFOX showed several structures were threatened by the blaze. At least two houses have been completely destroyed. Crews are working to save other houses in the neighborhood.

According to LA County Fire Battalion Chief Chad Sourbeer, the homes were already on fire when crews arrived on the scene.

As of 3 p.m. the fire had been updated to a second alarm.

RELATED: Emerald Bay fire: Evacuations lifted after fire erupts in Laguna Beach

A combination of high temperatures and strong winds have caused issues for fire officials throughout Southern California Thursday. Crews in Orange County spent the early hours of the morning battling the Emerald Fire in the Laguna Beach Area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.