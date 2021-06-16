Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Coachella Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys

Brush fire breaks out near Dodger Stadium

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 11

Brush fire breaks out near Dodger Stadium

A brush fire broke out near Dodger Stadium on Wednesday morning.

ELYSIAN PARK, Calif. - A small brush fire broke out near Dodger Stadium on Wednesday morning, and smoke from the blaze was seen by motorists on the 110 Freeway. 

The two-acre brush fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. and burned near the southbound 110 Freeway at Stadium Way in the Elysian Park area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene to fight the blaze. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.