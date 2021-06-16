Brush fire breaks out near Dodger Stadium

A small brush fire broke out near Dodger Stadium on Wednesday morning, and smoke from the blaze was seen by motorists on the 110 Freeway.

The two-acre brush fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. and burned near the southbound 110 Freeway at Stadium Way in the Elysian Park area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene to fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

