Brush fire breaks out along 118 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

A brush fire broke out along the 118 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley, briefly shutting down roads Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the 118 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. in the Granada Hills area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire closed parts of the freeway.

As of Thursday evening, officials did not say if buildings were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here for live traffic map.