Twitch streamers get death threats from 'stalker' on Santa Monica Pier during livestream

Three popular Twitch streamers were harassed by a "stalker" while live streaming on the Santa Monica Pier over the weekend, with the man threatening to fight and kill the women. The Santa Monica Police Department says it is investigating the incident and trying to identify the man from the video.

Valkyrae's livestream

What we know:

The attack happened on Sunday, March 2. Streamer Valkyrae was doing a nonstop live stream with her friends, other streamers Cinna and Emiru.

The group broadcast their trip to the Santa Monica Pier and Pacific Park. As the group got off the Ferris wheel, they walked by a crouching man who stopped the group and asked if he could sing a song to them.

Then, he asked for Emiru's phone number in exchange for the song. The woman nervously deflected the man's request, and backed away, calling him a "stalker." He quickly got agitated.

The women tried to move on, clearly still uncomfortable, but the man followed. As they decide to leave the park, an argument can be heard off-screen, with someone shouting "I'll f---ing fight you right now."

The video then shows the man lunging at the women, continuing his threats, saying, "I'll f---ing kill you right now."

The women immediately call for security, who try to defuse the situation, and the women run away. The stream cuts off shortly after that.

Valkyrae, Cinna react

What they're saying:

The next day, Valkyrae and Cinna shared their story of the attack on another live stream.

"We are very much in shock, and that clip does not do it justice for how scary it was," Cinna said.

The women said the man who threatened them had already approached them earlier in the day, but when he asked to sing a song, they didn't recognize him, because he was wearing different clothes.

They praised the help of their cameraman and employee for trying to protect them during the stream.

"Emily was prepared to fight him, even though he was pulling things out of his pockets," Valkyrae said.

The women said the attacker "would get really happy and be really nice, and then feel threatened and get really aggressive really quickly," adding that, off camera, the man was punching nearby garbage cans out of anger.

They said they got away by running into a nearby store after the stream went dark. A store employee pulled the group into the back of the store, where they hid until the police arrived.

Police investigation

Dig deeper:

The man got away, and was gone by the time officers got there, police said. In a statement to FOX 11, the Santa Monica Police Department said it's reviewing the video.

By the numbers:

The three women are incredibly popular in the streaming community, with millions of followers between the three of them.