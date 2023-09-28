Britney Spears dances with knives, gets welfare check from authorities

article

A video showing Britney Spears dancing with knives prompted a welfare check from local authorities Wednesday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to Spears' Thousand Oaks home after a member of the LAPD Smart Team, which deals with mental health calls, first flagged the concerning the video posted to Instagram, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The video shows Spears in a crop top and bikini bottoms, twirling around her home holding two large knives.

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!!!" Spears captioned the video.

She later added, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira !!!"

Sheriff's deputies determined Spears was not in any physical or emotional danger and left her home.

This isn't the first time a welfare check has been conducted on Spears.

Authorities visited her home in January of this year to check on her well-being. At the time of the incident, Spears said her fans went "a little too far" and called it an invasion of privacy.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she added.

Spears is currently in the middle of a divorce from husband Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Asghari, who is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees from Spears, filed the petition to dissolve the pair's 14-month-old marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Spears married Asghari on June 9, 2022, in front of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna, in a wedding seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after the dissolution just six months earlier of the court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years.

Spears met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song "Slumber Party" in 2016.

FOX News Channel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



