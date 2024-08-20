Brianna Kupfer murder trial: Jury selection begins for Hancock Park furniture store stabbing suspect

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Thursday for Shawn Laval Smith, the man accused of killing UCLA grad student, Brianna Kupfer, at a Hancock Park furniture store two years ago.

Smith, a 34-year-old homeless man with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested several days after prosecutors said he allegedly stabbed Kupfer to death when she was working alone at the furniture store. An autopsy report revealed Kupfer suffered 46 sharp force injuries, consisting of 26 stab wounds and 20 incised wounds. She suffered 11 stabs to the chest, two in the abdomen, one to the pelvis, two on her right arm, five on her left arm, two on her right leg and three on her left leg. All the stab wounds were said to be about five inches deep.

Her manner of death was ruled a homicide and her cause of death was sharp force injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Smith was charged with a single murder count and two special circumstances with allegations of lying in wait and using a knife. The indictment was filed on Nov. 15, 2022, and replaces earlier charges, bypassing the need for a preliminary hearing.

He could face life in prison without parole.

Kupfer went to Brentwood High School and the Universities of Miami and Sydney. Her Dad described her as their sweet angel, smart, devoted to her family, with lots of friends, big dreams and her whole life ahead of her. She was 24.