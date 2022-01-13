24-year-old employee stabbed to death inside Hancock Park store in 'random' attack

A woman was stabbed to death inside the furniture store where she works at in Hancock Park in what authorities are calling a "random" attack.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue around 2 p.m. According to LAPD, the woman – later identified as 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer – was alone inside the store when a man entered the business and attacked her.

The Kupfer was the sole employee inside the store, LAPD believes.

On Friday, the LAPD said that detectives determined the suspect and the victim did not know each other, adding that the suspect was a "random walk in to the store."

The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door.

"There is no known motive at this time," the LAPD wrote.

"The suspect is described as a male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack," the LAPD wrote in a press release Friday. "Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless."

The suspect was seen on security video casually walking down the back alley of the businesses.

The suspect remains on the run, LAPD says.

