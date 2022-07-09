Man on roof armed with gun killed in shooting involving Long Beach police

A man armed with a gun on a rooftop was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers.

Officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding "a dispute involving a person with a gun," said Officer Paige White of the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers spotted a man on a roof with what they believed was a firearm in his hand, she said.

"Officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation, when an officer involved shooting occurred," White said. The suspect died on scene. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident. Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating the shooting, and the public was asked to avoid the area.