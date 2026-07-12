LA World Cup Host Committee puts on 'Play Where the Legends Played' event

The Brief Los Angeles celebrated the conclusion of its eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches by welcoming hundreds of kids onto LA Stadium's field for the "Play Where the Legends Played" event. Soccer legends and local leaders said the World Cup inspired young players and showcased the unity and community spirit the tournament brought to Los Angeles. Officials said the World Cup boosted Metro ridership and is projected to generate about $892 million in economic impact for Los Angeles County.



After eight matches at LA Stadium, the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee welcomed hundreds of kids onto the field to celebrate and thank the community during the "Play Where the Legends Played" event.

On Sunday, kids got a chance to hear from soccer stars and practice like the pros.

Exactly one month ago, on June 12, Team USA kicked off its first match at LA Stadium, and the city has been buzzing ever since.

"We had been working on it for eight years, but just how everybody has embraced it, and that our city really rallied to make people feel welcome here," Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President and CEO Kathryn Schloessman said.

Los Angeles and surrounding areas have hosted eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and countless viewing parties. Now, some of the people who helped make it all happen are taking it all in.

"Just being involved in the sport, I'm really excited to see what the outpouring is going to be after the World Cup," Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee Co-Chair and former USMNT player Chris Klein said.

The global tournament is inspiring the next generation of soccer players, including 7-year-old Carter.

"I like Argentina because Messi scored with his left foot, and I sometimes practice with my left foot," Carter, who was one of many kids at LA Stadium on Sunday, said.

Kids of all ages got the chance to play on the same field and use the same soccer goalposts that had been used in the World Cup just days earlier.

"I'm so sad that it's over. I'm like, 'Don't end. I don't want this World Cup to end,'" soccer legend Julie Foudy said.

She says one of the highlights of this World Cup has been the unity that's been on full display over the last month.

"We're coming together for something that is so joyful, that is bringing the world together in such a positive way, and that's what I wanted to see out of this World Cup. I'm so proud of it," Foudy said.

With the global soccer tournament almost over, LA leaders say there were positive takeaways for when the city hosts another major sporting event, such as the 2028 Olympics.

"I think the biggest thing we saw was public transportation was used. LA is known as a car city. Metro changed the narrative for this. They showed up, and they showed up well," Schloessman said.

According to FIFA World Cup 2026 projections, Los Angeles County may see about $892 million in total economic impact. That's an increase of roughly 50% from earlier projections.