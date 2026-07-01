Rotting pig feet, crab meat, beef at burned Boyle Heights warehouse fueling odor, health concerns

The Brief Spoiled food continues to rot at the burned Lineage Logistics warehouse in Boyle Heights, creating a strong odor that residents say has become unbearable. Health officials warn the decomposing food poses ongoing public health concerns as crews work to remove more than 40 million pounds of spoiled products. Officials have ordered Lineage Logistics to accelerate cleanup efforts and submit a community exposure mitigation plan by July 6, 2026.



Spoiled crab meat, beef, and pig feet are among millions of pounds of decomposing food now rotting inside and outside a burned Lineage Logistics warehouse in Boyle Heights, creating a strong odor that residents say has become unbearable as cleanup efforts continue.

An up-close look at the site shows piles of spoiled food—including crab meat, beef, and large quantities of pig feet—sitting in and near the charred facility, where officials say the material continues to break down and spread a persistent smell across the surrounding neighborhood.

"Have you ever smelled anything like this before?" we asked one resident.

"No, not even animals, death," said Martin Ramirez.

Ramirez, who owns an auto shop directly across the street, said the odor has become overwhelming.

"The smell goes into my throat. I had vomiting, gagging," Ramirez said.

"It’s not something you want to be smelling. You don’t want to wake up in the morning and get hit with that rancid dead body smell," said Oscar, a nearby resident.

Officials warn the decaying food mass poses an ongoing public health concern. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the remaining material could generate nuisance odors, attract pests, and create conditions consistent with potential biohazard concerns if not properly contained.

Last week, FOX 11 first documented rats swarming near the property. Those rats have since been replaced with traps placed around the warehouse as crews try to contain the growing sanitation issue.

Odor control systems are now deployed around the building, spraying a mist intended to reduce the smell as crews begin removing what officials estimate to be more than 40 million pounds of spoiled food left after the fire.

"What’s worse, the smoke or the smell?" we asked a neighbor.

"The smell," she said. "I just want them to get rid of the food so it can stop smelling."

Mayor Karen Bass has issued an executive order giving Lineage Logistics 45 days to remove the rotting food and accelerate cleanup efforts at the site.

Separately, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a Public Health Directive requiring Lineage Logistics to submit a Community Exposure Mitigation Plan due to ongoing odor and contamination concerns tied to the prolonged fire aftermath.

Health officials say that, while regional air quality has improved since the fire, the extent of smoke intrusion into nearby buildings has not been fully assessed. They also warn the remaining contaminated food presents a significant likelihood of continued decomposition and odor impacts if not quickly addressed.

The required plan must include mapping of impacted areas, mitigation steps for residents and businesses, potential interventions such as indoor air improvements or temporary relocation, and a communication strategy for ongoing community updates.

Lineage Logistics must submit the plan by July 6, 2026.

For residents, officials say the fire may be out, but the cleanup and public health response are only beginning.