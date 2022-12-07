Boy shot and killed is Azusa's 2nd homicide in a week

An investigation is underway in Azusa Wednesday after a boy was shot and killed Tuesday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.

Investigators say they responded to the home after someone reported a gunshot victim. At the scene, officers found the teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim who was shot in the stomach was also taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition, according to authorities.

No suspect information was released, and the circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unknown as the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second homicide investigation in Azusa this week.

The other happened Monday in the 17700 block of East Newburg Street. The driver - a man in his early 20s - crashed into a pickup truck after being shot, according to authorities. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. No suspect information in that case has been released, but authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

Authorities said the two shootings are not related.

Anyone with tips is urged to call 1-800-222-TIPS.