One killed in shooting, crash in Azusa

One person was killed Monday after a crash that followed a shooting in Azusa.

The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburg Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Both LASD and Azusa Police reported to the scene. LASD told FOX 11 that the driver did sustain a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said they don't yet know where the driver was shot, and that they're investigating.

It was unclear what led to the crash Monday morning, but LASD told FOX 11 that surveillance video from the area showed a car traveling at a high rate of speed.

No other information was immediately available.