Boy, 17, missing From View Park-Windsor Hills area

Authorities circulated a photo of a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday who is missing from the View Park-Windsor Hills area.

Xavier Hawley was last seen at about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 5300 block of Angeles Vista Boulevard, near Valley Ridge Avenue, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Hawley is described as Black, 5-feet-5 inches tall, 104 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes, Ortiz said.

He was wearing a white coat, gray pants, blue shoes and a tan backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Marina del Rey Station at 310-482-6000.

Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

