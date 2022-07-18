Box truck driver shot in face on 5 Freeway in Norwalk

One man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a driver in the face on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Monday morning, according to police.

California Highway Patrol officials say the shooting happened just before noon Monday just past the Norwalk Boulevard off-ramp of the 5. Officers say the driver of BMW got out of his car in heavy traffic, approached a box truck with a gun in hand, and shot the driver from point-blank range.

The box truck driver was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood in unknown condition.

The BMW driver fled the scene, their vehicle was located in Pasadena Monday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers are still investigating the shooting, and say they don't yet know what led to Monday morning's shooting.