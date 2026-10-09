Santa Clarita man charged with arson after throwing cigarette onto fireworks, igniting Bouquet Fire

The Brief 70-year-old Rodney Ameile Saba faces federal arson charges after allegedly igniting the Bouquet Fire in the Angeles National Forest on October 3. According to the criminal complaint, Saba admitted to investigators that he threw a cigarette from his porch onto fireworks, triggering an explosion that rapidly spread up the hillside. Saba, who has multiple prior felony convictions, faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.



A Santa Clarita man has been charged with intentionally setting the Bouquet Fire in the Angeles National Forest that burned more than 1,000 acres of federally owned land, the Justice Department announced.

What we know:

Rodney Ameile Saba, 70, was charged Friday with arson involving federal property.



According to the criminal complaint, on October 3, at 2:13 p.m., Saba allegedly ignited the Bouquet Fire behind his home on Bouquet Canyon Road. Moments before the fire started, Saba allegedly warned a neighbor to expect a loud sound like a shotgun blast. Witnesses then heard an explosion followed by Saba yelling for help and a fire rapidly spreading up the hillside, officials detailed.

Saba admitted to law enforcement that he threw a cigarette from his porch onto fireworks, causing them to explode and start the fire. Investigators recovered a lighter, cigarettes, shotgun ammunition, and an aerial mortar firework from his cabin.



The Bouquet Fire burned approximately 1,048 acres of federal land.

Dig deeper:

Saba has multiple prior felony convictions, including mayhem, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, criminal threats, manufacture or possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.

He was arrested the same day the fire started.

What's next:

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.