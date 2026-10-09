Santa Clarita man charged with arson after throwing cigarette onto fireworks, igniting Bouquet Fire
LOS ANGELES - A Santa Clarita man has been charged with intentionally setting the Bouquet Fire in the Angeles National Forest that burned more than 1,000 acres of federally owned land, the Justice Department announced.
What we know:
Rodney Ameile Saba, 70, was charged Friday with arson involving federal property.
According to the criminal complaint, on October 3, at 2:13 p.m., Saba allegedly ignited the Bouquet Fire behind his home on Bouquet Canyon Road. Moments before the fire started, Saba allegedly warned a neighbor to expect a loud sound like a shotgun blast. Witnesses then heard an explosion followed by Saba yelling for help and a fire rapidly spreading up the hillside, officials detailed.
Saba admitted to law enforcement that he threw a cigarette from his porch onto fireworks, causing them to explode and start the fire. Investigators recovered a lighter, cigarettes, shotgun ammunition, and an aerial mortar firework from his cabin.
The Bouquet Fire burned approximately 1,048 acres of federal land.
Dig deeper:
Saba has multiple prior felony convictions, including mayhem, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, criminal threats, manufacture or possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
He was arrested the same day the fire started.
What's next:
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.
The Source: Information for this story came from the US Justice Department.