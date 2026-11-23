Eight people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment after being exposed to a strong chemical odor at a sanitation transfer yard in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

Firefighters responded around 1:25 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of East Washington Boulevard for an initial chemical investigation, which was later upgraded to a hazardous materials incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the city departments of Transportation and Sanitation and Public Works were notified of the incident.

Two LAFD hazardous materials teams entered an open area measuring about 200 feet by 300 feet, and a decontamination area was established, fire officials said.

The incident remained under investigation.