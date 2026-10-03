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Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita triggers evacuations

By
FOX 11
Wildfires
Updated October 3, 2026 4:30 PM PDT Published October 3, 2026 4:30 PM PDT
Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita burns 700+ acres
Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita burns 700+ acres

Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita burns 700+ acres

Evacuation warnings for Zones LAC-E018 and LAC-E031 have now been upgraded to mandatory EVACUATION ORDERS, and a new Evacuation Order has been issued for Zone LAC-E030.

The Brief

    • The Bouquet Fire broke out Saturday afternoon northeast of Santa Clarita, burning over 800 acres of brush in the Angeles National Forest and threatening structures.
    • Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for zones LAC-E018 and LAC-EO30-B with emergency crews requesting road closures and heavy reinforcement.
    • Firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and air, but the official cause of the fast-moving fire remains unknown.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A rapidly moving brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon northeast of Santa Clarita, burning through approximately 843 acres of light-to-medium brush in the Angeles National Forest. 

Emergency officials have upgraded safety alerts to mandatory evacuation orders as ground and air firefighting crews work to protect threatened structures.

What we know:

The Bouquet Fire was initially reported at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 34800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road and was burning north in light to medium brush in the Angeles National Forest, according to officials.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire has burned more than 800 acres and is 0% contained.

Authorities have escalated public safety measures as the fire progressed. 

Evacuations and road closures

Evacuation orders: 

  • LAC-E018
  • LAC-E030-B

Evacuation warnings:

  • LAC-E016
  • LAC-E017
  • LAC-E019
  • LAC-E020
  • LAC-E021
  • LAC-E029
  • LAC-E030-A

For the latest information on evacuations and road closures, tap or click here.

Bouquet Fire triggers evacuations near Santa Clarita
Bouquet Fire triggers evacuations near Santa Clarita

Bouquet Fire triggers evacuations near Santa Clarita

Firefighters are currently battling the Bouquet Fire northeast of Santa Clarita in the Angeles National Forest. First reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the 34800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, the brush fire rapidly expanded to approximately 100 acres in under an hour, threatening nearby structures.

The following road closures are in place:

  • Bouquet Canyon Road at Vasquez Canyon Road 
  • Bouquet Canyon Road at Spunky Canyon Road 
  • Bouquet Canyon Road at Texas Canyon Road

What we don't know:

The cause of the Bouquet Fire remains unknown as emergency personnel focus on containment efforts.

Authorities have not yet reported the full extent of structural damage or specified how many residents are currently impacted by the mandatory evacuation orders.

What's next:

Fire crews will continue to combat the blaze using ground engines, hand crews, and aircraft while maintaining requested closures along Bouquet Canyon Road. 

Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita burns 100+ acres
Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita burns 100+ acres

Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita burns 100+ acres

The Bouquet Fire was initially reported at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 34800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road and was burning north in light to medium brush in the Angeles National Forest.

Emergency management officials will continue to monitor fire activity and update evacuation boundaries on official mapping tools as conditions evolve.

The Source: This report is based on emergency dispatch information, field updates compiled by Watch Duty, and official notifications published on the Genasys Evacuation Map. City News Service contributed.

WildfiresSanta ClaritaLos Angeles CountyInstastories