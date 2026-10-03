Bouquet Fire near Santa Clarita triggers evacuations

The Brief The Bouquet Fire broke out Saturday afternoon northeast of Santa Clarita, burning over 800 acres of brush in the Angeles National Forest and threatening structures. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for zones LAC-E018 and LAC-EO30-B with emergency crews requesting road closures and heavy reinforcement. Firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and air, but the official cause of the fast-moving fire remains unknown.



A rapidly moving brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon northeast of Santa Clarita, burning through approximately 843 acres of light-to-medium brush in the Angeles National Forest.

Emergency officials have upgraded safety alerts to mandatory evacuation orders as ground and air firefighting crews work to protect threatened structures.

What we know:

The Bouquet Fire was initially reported at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 34800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road and was burning north in light to medium brush in the Angeles National Forest, according to officials.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire has burned more than 800 acres and is 0% contained.

Authorities have escalated public safety measures as the fire progressed.

Evacuations and road closures

Evacuation orders:

LAC-E018

LAC-E030-B

Evacuation warnings:

LAC-E016

LAC-E017

LAC-E019

LAC-E020

LAC-E021

LAC-E029

LAC-E030-A

For the latest information on evacuations and road closures, tap or click here.

The following road closures are in place:

Bouquet Canyon Road at Vasquez Canyon Road

Bouquet Canyon Road at Spunky Canyon Road

Bouquet Canyon Road at Texas Canyon Road

What we don't know:

The cause of the Bouquet Fire remains unknown as emergency personnel focus on containment efforts.

Authorities have not yet reported the full extent of structural damage or specified how many residents are currently impacted by the mandatory evacuation orders.

What's next:

Fire crews will continue to combat the blaze using ground engines, hand crews, and aircraft while maintaining requested closures along Bouquet Canyon Road.

Emergency management officials will continue to monitor fire activity and update evacuation boundaries on official mapping tools as conditions evolve.