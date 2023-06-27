Entertainment and fashion communities post 'RIP' tributes of 'Born x Raised' co-founder Spanto

article

Across Southern California and the country, people are leaving social media tributes for Venice-based Born x Raised co-founder Chris "Spanto" Printup.

While there is no official word from Born x Raised, big names in the hip-hop and fashion communities are implying on social media that Printup has died.

Hip-hop mogul and jeweler Ben Baller was among those leaving tributes. The Los Angeles native and self-proclaimed ‘K-town Hustler’ posted a picture of Printup with the caption written, in-part, "RIP."

Born x Raised co-founder Alex "2Tone" Erdmann posted multiple photos of his longtime business partner on his Instagram story. One of the posts Erdmann shared on social media was a tribute of Printup shared by photographer Atiba Jefferson. Jefferson's post on social media read, in-part, "You will always be with us my heart goes out to family and friends. I love you and will see you again."

With a following near 300,000 on Instagram, Born x Raised has made a name for itself as a major Los Angeles-based brand. The brand has released collaboration projects with LA sports teams including the Lakers, Dodgers, NHL's Kings, LAFC, Lakers and the Rams. Born x Raised has also in the past teamed up with other big names, including Converse, Levi's and New Era Cap Company.

As of late Tuesday night, Born x Raised has not issued any public announcements regarding Printup. However, in the brand's most recent post on Instagram, many took to the account's comment section to leave tributes to Printup, including social media influencer Foos Gone Wild, Diamond Supply Co. founder Nicholas "Nicky Diamonds" Tershay, actress and model Julia Fox and social media comedian Jay Mendoza.

Complex reported a little before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that Printup has died.