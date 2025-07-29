Border Patrol arrests man accused of spitting on agent in Los Angeles

The Brief Border Patrol arrested Matthew Munoz, wearing an anti-ICE shirt, in downtown Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting a federal officer. The arrest was part of a targeted operation involving multiple agents due to Munoz's criminal history. Federal agents continue to investigate and pursue arrests related to recent protests in Los Angeles.



Border Patrol arrested a man wearing an anti-ICE shirt Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles, accused of previously assaulting a federal officer.

FOX 11 exclusively rode along with agents for the targeted arrest that occurred inside a tattoo shop. A caravan of agents was brought in for the planned apprehension because of the suspect’s criminal history.

"We are trying to go in very quick, take the subject there, and get him out of here," said Assistant Chief David Kim from U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector.

Within about 90 seconds, agents were in and out with the wanted man in handcuffs.

"What you just witnessed there was a very efficient warrant service," said Kim. "We were in and out of there. Nobody got hurt."

The man arrested has been identified as Matthew Munoz. According to sources, he is a U.S. citizen previously arrested more than a dozen times, including for violent offenses.

Munoz is accused of spitting on a Border Patrol agent during an immigration enforcement operation last month in downtown Los Angeles.

"There’s a lot of people here, in the so-called sanctuary of California, that maybe are used to softer on crime policies," said Kim. "When you see us out there, you’re not going to be dealing with a soft on crime approach. You’re going to be dealing with the full consequences of your actions."

In recent weeks, federal agents also arrested the Paramount protest alleged rock thrower.

Meanwhile, a $50,000 reward remains for a man accused of shooting a gun toward federal officers in Camarillo.

"We want to conduct our law enforcement mission, free of someone that is impeding or obstructing our ability to do that," said Chief Gregory Bovino from U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector. "We’ve arrested dozens, to date, over the last couple months since we’ve been in Los Angeles."

The man arrested by Border Patrol Tuesday was wearing an anti-ICE shirt when he was apprehended. The agent who he’s accused of spitting on helped put him in handcuffs.

Border Patrol says they’re still investigating and could make additional arrests relating to assaults that took place during protests in LA in recent weeks.

"You can rest assured if you’re not taken into custody right when it happens, we will find you," said Kim.