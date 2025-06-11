South LA man faces 8 years in federal prison for allegedly spitting in ICE agent's face

article

The Brief A South Los Angeles man has been charged with assaulting a federal agent for allegedly spitting on an ICE officer. Omar Pulido Bastida could face up to eight years in federal prison. Pulido has also been charged with being an undocumented immigrant, and re-entering the U.S. after he was deported.



A South Los Angeles man could face eight years in federal prison for allegedly spitting on an ICE agent.

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney's office charged Omar Pulido Bastida with assaulting a federal employee.

According to the criminal complaint, an immigration officer went to Pulido's home on Tuesday, June 10. Pulido was charged earlier this year with being in the country illegally after being deported. The officer was at Pulido's home on Tuesday to serve a warrant related to that charge.

When the officer got to the house, officials said Pulido talked to the officer from a second-story balcony, insulting him. A few minutes later, Pulido allegedly opened the front door, told the officer to "get out of here," and spat in the agent's face through the door gate.

ICE agents then forced their way into Pulido's home and arrested him.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the assault charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"This defendant found out the hard way: When you spit, we hit – with a felony charge," Essayli said in a press release. "Law enforcement officers risk their lives and safety to uphold the law. To treat them with the disrespect, like this defendant did, mocks our great nation and such behavior will be punished accordingly."

What's next:

Pulido was in court on Tuesday related to the illegal re-entry charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the assault charge on July 16.