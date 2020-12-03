Bond Fire: Mandatory evacuations issued as fire rages in Silverado Canyon

A wind-driven brush fire in Silverado Canyon sparked by a house fire exploded to 3,600 acres Thursday morning and was growing rapidly as mandatory and voluntary evacuations were ordered for residents in a large portion of Orange County.

The Bond Fire, driven by high winds, burns the hillsides west of Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon on Thursday, December 3, 2020. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas and voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:

• Lake Forest, from the 241 Toll Road, along Bake Parkway to Musick and north to the border with Irvine and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Ranch;

• Borrego Canyon;

• Foothill Ranch;

• Baker Ranch;

• Portola Hills;

• Live Oak Canyon;

• Trabuco Canyon;

• Rose Canyon;

• Valley Vista Way;

• Meadow Ridge Drive.

Evacuees were strongly encouraged to stay with family or friends or in a hotel, the OCFA said.

The Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation point at Santiago Canyon College at 8405 E. Chapman Ave, Orange Ca 92869- enter Lot 2 off Chapman Avenue.

"Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered,'' the authority tweeted about 5:20 a.m. "A temporary OC Red Cross evacuation point is at 8405 E. Chapman Ave, Orange. Info and restrooms available."

Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were immediately reported.

Santiago Canyon Road from Jackson Ranch Road to the Eastern Transportation (241 Toll Road) Corridor was closed.

More than 240 firefighters were on the scene, the OCFA said. The agency is in unified command with the U.S. Forest Service.

Ground crews were being assisted in the fight against the Bond Fire by fire helicopters and a helitanker, the OCFA said.

The Bond Fire driven by high winds burns just off Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon on Thursday, December 3, 2020. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that the county's Emergency Operations Center was activated to support the firefighting effort. A public safety map with evacuation orders and warnings was available at https://bit.ly/2Vy231m.

The Irvine Police Department alerted residents that it is aware of the Bond Fire burning nearby and, while fire is visible from within the city, it was moving away from Irvine and there was no current threat to residents.

Inland Orange County is under a red-flag warning until 10 p.m. Saturday for extreme fire danger due to high winds and low relative humidity.

