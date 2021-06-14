Expand / Collapse search
Body of woman found on the 210 Freeway

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Glendora
FOX 11

A woman was killed early this morning when she walked into the far right lane of the 210 Freeway in Glendora and was struck by a trailer attached to a semi-tractor.

GLENDORA, Calif. - The body of a woman was found Monday morning on the 210 Freeway in Glendora, and it appears to have been a freak accident. 

The death occurred just before 1 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway east of Glendora Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Kyle Bush.

Authorities said the woman walked into the far right lane of the freeway and was struck by a trailer attached to a semi-tractor.

Glendora police officers arriving at the scene first said it appeared the woman might have suffered a gunshot wound, according to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:12 a.m.

The CHP issued a SigAlert, shutting down lanes 3 and 4 of the Foothill Freeway at Sunflower Avenue and the on-ramp for the investigation. The lanes were reopened at 3:54 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Bush at the CHP's  Baldwin Park Area Office at 626-338-1164.