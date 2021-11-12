Body found under train in downtown Los Angeles

article

A death investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 800 block of West 7th Street a little after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, a body was found underneath a train.

Officials did not specify the age or gender of the person found dead.

Authorities are investigating how the body ended up there in the first place.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been announced and no suspects have been identified in the person's death. It is unknown if foul play was involved in the person's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

