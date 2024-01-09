Body found in Machado Lake in Harbor City

article

An investigation was underway after a body was discovered Tuesday evening in Machado Lake in Harbor City.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a water rescue shortly before 4:15 p.m. from Machado Lake, situated within Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, where they located a deceased individual in the water.

The deceased individual has yet to be identified, and information about the individual's age and gender were not immediately available. It was unclear how long the body was in the lake.

As of now, no further details regarding the circumstances of the incident have been disclosed.

Authorities are actively working on the case, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.