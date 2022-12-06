Body found after Hollywood house fire

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found following a house fire in Hollywood overnight.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the one-story bungalow on W. Fountain Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The fire was confined to one room and was quickly extinguished, officials said.

During a search of the bungalow, a body was found. A preliminary investigation indicates the person died under suspicious circumstances before the fire, according to authorities.

Two dogs were rescued from the home.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Arson investigators and detectives continue to investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.