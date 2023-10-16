Body found on 605 Freeway on-ramp in Whittier

article

An investigation is underway in Whittier after a body was found near the 605 Freeway Monday.

Authorities discovered the body near an on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway around 8:50 a.m. near the Rose Hills Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person's identity has not been released, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

The on-ramp was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

City News Service contributed to this report.