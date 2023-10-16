California man sentenced 15 years to life in prison in deadly beating of 4-year-old son

article

A Los Angeles man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for fatally beating his 4-year-old son was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison.

Hirwin Calderon-Ordonez, 29, "admitted to the crime very early" and "showed remorse," Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said outside court after the sentencing.

Calderon-Ordonez has remained behind bars since he was arrested June 6, 2019, by the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division.

Calderon-Ordonez' son, Justin Sontay-Oxlaj, was pronounced dead at the hospital that day after being rushed to a hospital from his family's residence in the 4600 block of Honduras Street in the southeast Los Angeles area, according to the medical examiner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

An autopsy determined that the boy had died from blunt force trauma.

The prosecutor said the child's injuries amounted to "massive blunt force trauma."

Media reports indicated that the boy's father called 911. The child's mother -- who chose not to attend the sentencing -- was not home at the time, according to the prosecutor.

Calderon-Ordonez pleaded no contest Sept. 12.

A second charge -- assault on a child causing death -- was dismissed as a result of his plea.

"I think we have a just result," Hatami added.