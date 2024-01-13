Body discovered in Palmdale car fire

A person's body was found Saturday after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Palmdale, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 2:20 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 37800 block of Robina Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also sent to the location. They knocked down the fire and discovered a person inside the remains, authorities said. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's gender and age were not immediately available.

Arson investigators were on the scene conducting a fire investigation, while homicide investigators conduct a death investigation.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.