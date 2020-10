Bobcat fire containment increases to 88%

The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest grew another 210 acres over the weekend, but the containment also increased and firefighters worked to douse flare ups within lines of cleared brush and areas hard to reach, authorities said Monday.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, the Angeles National Forest reported the Bobcat Fire had charred 115,758 acres, and that containment was at 88%.

"The operational priority will be the monitoring of interior fuels burning within difficult to access areas," fire officials said on Inciweb.

"Use of supportive resources and tactics including aerial support and the remaining ground forces will continue to be implemented in an effort to manage and ultimately eliminate any remaining threats."

There was potential for some spread on the north-facing slope above Paradise Springs, officials said.

The interior island north of Mt. Wilson continued to consume brush within control lines and crews were monitoring the area to put out any hot spots, officials said.

The estimated containment date was pushed back to Oct. 30 last week. Officials had previously estimated full containment by Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Flames have destroyed 170 structures and affected another 47 in the Antelope Valley area, with seven sustaining minor damage and five major damage, according to the USFS. Of the buildings destroyed, 87 were residential.

Firefighters work the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest on September 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

It remains unclear what caused the fire, but on Sept. 23, federal investigators revealed they were looking into an equipment issue experienced by Southern California Edison around the time the fire broke out to determine if it was a factor in sparking one of the largest wildfires in Los Angeles County history.

The utility says it was not responsible for starting the blaze, insisting that fire was detected by a camera on Mt. Wilson a few minutes before it experienced an equipment issue.

The stubborn blaze erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area. Firefighters initially reported the fire was burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread.

Structures have been damaged and losses were expected, Vince Pena, a unified incident commander with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Sept. 18.

Crews worked throughout the day to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion from approaching flames.

The Bobcat Fire continues to burn through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, north of Azusa, California, September 17, 2020. (Photo by KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, forest officials tweeted: (The) fire is still impacting Mt. Wilson. It is almost out of the critical section. Crews and engines are on-scene to defend infrastructure. "Additionally, there is some strategic burning being used to expand containment lines."

Evacuations:

As of Monday morning, Oct. 5, evacuation orders remained for residents:

• In Paradise Springs -- south of Big Pines Highway, east of Devil's Punchbowl, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of the forest;

• South and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and north of Angeles Crest Highway;

• Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39.

Evacuation warnings remained for:

• South of Big Pines Highway, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street East (county line), and north of the forest;

• South of Mt. Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain;

• East Fork Areas: Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams and the River Community;

A Red Cross evacuation center was established at Santa Anita Race Track at 285 W. Huntington Drive. Residents were advised to enter through Gate 5. More information about the center is available at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Anyone still needing assistance is urged to call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.

Road Closures:

• Big Santa Anita Rd (the Chantry road);

• Big Pines Highway is open but Big Rock Creek Rd remains closed;

• Highway 2 is from Big Pines to La Canada;

• Angeles Forest Highway from Aliso Canyon to Highway 2;

• Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Rd;

• Highway 39 above Old San Gabriel Canyon Rd.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, firefighters prevented the blaze from damaging the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, which played a pivotal role in confirming in the early 20th century that galaxies exist outside the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding.

The flames were within 500 feet of the Observatory and several broadcast towers that serve the Greater Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

According to fire officials, crews were successful in protecting the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion from approaching flames.

Nearly 900 firefighters were working to stop the blaze on Monday, Sept. 14, aided by five helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft. Video released by the forest service showed the Angeles National Forest's Bell Super 205A1++ helicopter performing nighttime water drops on the fire. Additionally, firefighters were setting strategic fires to help clear vegetation on the southern end of the blaze in the Santa Anita Canyon area near Chantry Flat, officials said.

The abnormally dry vegetation has been fueling the blaze, leading to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread.

The Bobcat Fire was one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire generated a pyrocumulus cloud that was seen for miles, across many parts of Los Angeles County. After the fire erupted, firefighters reported experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who initially sent five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders to battle the blaze.

The United States Forest Service on Friday, Sept. 14, announced the temporary closure of all eighteen national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest, due to historic wildfire conditions.

Initially, only eight forests were closed but due to the growing fires, officials decided to extend the closure to the additional 10 National Parks.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat, Christina Gonzalez, Mary Stringini, Mario Ramirez and CNS contributed to this report.