BMW police chase across San Bernardino County ends in crash at gas station

A police chase involving a BMW ended in a crash at a gas station in San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the 7800 block of Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga after a witness spotted a man hitting a woman. When deputies arrived, the suspect ran off in a car and a car chase ensued.

The suspect then abandoned the first car he was in and hopping into a BMW that apparently belonged to a family member and extended the chase.

The chase ultimately ended in a crash near the 9700 block of Central Avenue in the Montclair area. When SkyFOX was at the scene, a large bullethole was spotted in one of the BMW's windshields.

It is unknown if the shooting happened before, during or after the crash or if the bullet hole had anything to do with the suspect's crime spree Wednesday.

Officials have not made announcements on if an arrest has been made of injuries were reported.

