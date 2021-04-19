Blaze scorches hills south of Lake Mathews, threatening homes, evacuations lifted

article

A brush fire erupted Monday southeast of Lake Mathews scorched roughly 20 acres and threatened a mobile home park and surrounding residences, prompting evacuations.

The fire's forward rate of spread was stopped at about 4 p.m.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons at about 1:35 p.m. in the area of Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Eight engine crews and two hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving to the east at a moderate clip. At least two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were summoned and immediately initiated runs on the blaze, preventing it from reaching residences within the mobile home park just north of Idaleona Road.

According to fire officials, evacuation orders were in place for residents east of Gavilan Road, south of Esperanza Drive, west of Piedras Street and north of Idaleona Road.

Advertisement

About two dozen properties were impacted. However, the evacuation order was lifted at 5 p.m.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury, but the circumstances weren't immediately known.

As of 6:30 p.m., crews were making steady progress encircling theblaze, which was expected to be fully contained overnight.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down Gavilan from Cajalco Road to Idaleona for public safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.