Black Restaurant week Los Angeles highlights African, African American, Caribbean cuisine

A special week is underway in Los Angeles to celebrate African, African American and Caribbean cuisine. Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles goes on through Sunday, Aug. 15. The event also seeks to highlight Black-owned culinary businesses, many of which were hit hard during the pandemic.

Systemic barriers faced by Black-owned restaurants, such as disproportionate access to business loans were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a University of California, Santa Cruz study last year, 41% of Black-owned businesses have shuttered since February 2020, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.

Lêberry Bakery & Donuts in Pasadena is one of the restaurants participating It specializes in plant-based donuts, pastries, cookies, cupcakes and pies.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Before the pandemic, Owner Raynard Ledford says they had planned to open several franchises. Instead, he was forced to close the shop for a few months, tapping into his reserves to keep the business afloat. Reopening has also been difficult without foot traffic and a lack of tourism.

Many participating restaurants are offering one-time specials and deals.

More information on LêBerry Bakery & Donut is available on its website at leberrybakery.com.

To see a full list of locations participating in Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles go to blackrestaurantweeks.com.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



