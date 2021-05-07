Biola University holds in-person graduation ceremonies

Any graduation tends to be emotional, especially college commencements which exemplify the end of a journey that for so many, is so long and filled with hardships.

But Friday’s graduations at Biola University, which allowed in person family celebrations, was intense and overwhelming for many graduates.

The COVID-19 pandemic closed the campus in 2020 and many students have not been back since then. Quite a few are from other states and countries and have not seen their families due to pandemic travel descriptions.

Many say the in-person graduation was what they needed after a rough year.

