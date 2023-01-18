Billie Eilish gets restraining order against alleged LA home burglar

Singer Billie Eilish was granted a restraining order against a man accused of trying to break into her family's Los Angeles home on several occasions and during one incident professed his love for her.

The restraining order was filed Jan. 13 against 39-year-old Christopher Anderson, who is accused of breaking into the 21-year-old singer's childhood home on Jan. 5.

Anderson allegedly showed up at her parents' home at least five times between Dec. 22 and Jan. 5, according to a petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Eilish, whose full name is Billie Eilish O'Connell, said she suffered "emotional injury including for my safety, fear for the safety of my family, ongoing loss of peace, tranquility, and security in my childhood and person space from the repeated instances of harassment by Mr. Anderson," according to the petition.

The petition also lists her request for her parents and brother Finneas to be protected under the temporary restraining order.

In a declaration attached to the court filing, Eilish's father Patrick Mead O'Connell said during one incident Anderson allegedly left a white flower and handwritten note professing his love for Billie at the family's front gate.

Eilish said she does not know Anderson and had no prior relationship or communication with him.

Multiple police reports were filed with the Los Angeles Police Department after the alleged incidents.