Big rig driver killed in two-vehicle crash on 91 Freeway

A 57-year-old motorist driving a big rig was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle Sunday on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway, west of Susana Road. The driver who triggered the crash was arrested, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Authorities said Bryan Tostado was speeding in a 2004 Toyota in the number one lane when his vehicle struck the center divider and rear-ended a 2022 Freightliner.

SUGGESTED:

The victim lost control of the big rig and it left the roadway, where the Santa Ana resident was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:38 a.m.

Advertisement

Tostado, a 25-year-old resident of Norwalk, was taken to Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries. He was later arrested, though it was not immediately clear what potential charges he was booked for.