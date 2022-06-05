Big rig driver killed in two-vehicle crash on 91 Freeway
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 57-year-old motorist driving a big rig was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle Sunday on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 1:10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway, west of Susana Road. The driver who triggered the crash was arrested, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Authorities said Bryan Tostado was speeding in a 2004 Toyota in the number one lane when his vehicle struck the center divider and rear-ended a 2022 Freightliner.
The victim lost control of the big rig and it left the roadway, where the Santa Ana resident was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:38 a.m.
Tostado, a 25-year-old resident of Norwalk, was taken to Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries. He was later arrested, though it was not immediately clear what potential charges he was booked for.