Big rig crash in La Cañada Flintridge spills thousands of raisins onto freeway

Two big rigs were involved in a major crash Wednesday on the 2 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge, spilling multiple boxes of raisins onto both northbound and southbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear what led up to the crash.

Several southbound lanes on the freeway were closed as authorities conducted a cleanup operation Wednesday evening.