Expand / Collapse search

Big rig crash in La Cañada Flintridge spills thousands of raisins onto freeway

By CNS Staff
Published  August 14, 2024 9:03pm PDT
Traffic
City News Service
article

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. - Two big rigs were involved in a major crash Wednesday on the 2 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge, spilling multiple boxes of raisins onto both northbound and southbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SUGGESTED: 

It was unclear what led up to the crash.

Several southbound lanes on the freeway were closed as authorities conducted a cleanup operation Wednesday evening.