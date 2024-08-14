Big rig crash in La Cañada Flintridge spills thousands of raisins onto freeway
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. - Two big rigs were involved in a major crash Wednesday on the 2 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge, spilling multiple boxes of raisins onto both northbound and southbound lanes.
No injuries were reported.
The crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It was unclear what led up to the crash.
Several southbound lanes on the freeway were closed as authorities conducted a cleanup operation Wednesday evening.