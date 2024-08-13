405 Freeway in West LA shut down by Gaza protesters; multiple detained

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to U.S. military support of Israel briefly shut down traffic on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, creating a major backup for miles during the morning commute.

Protesters walked onto the freeway around 9 a.m. near Venice Boulevard, instantly causing a backup of traffic south of the 10 Freeway.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene and moved the group out of traffic and on to the shoulder.

SkyFOX was over the scene and spotted the group marching south on the freeway shoulder before they were escorted off the freeway.

There were no reports of injuries.

"American Jews and allies have shut down the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles in protest of U.S. support for Israel's assault on Gaza," according to a statement from the organizers. "With one week to go before the Democratic National Convention, protesters are coalescing around three demands for all elected officials: call for a lasting ceasefire, reject the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and legislate an arms embargo."

"This act of solidarity with the Palestinian people takes place on the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av, often described as the saddest day in the Jewish calendar, and is dedicated to the mourning of dead civilians and the destruction of holy sites."

Several protesters were seen being detained by CHP officers.

