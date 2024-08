Heads up for those who use the 5 Freeway!

Beginning the evening of Monday, Aug. 12, the freeway has planned overnight lane closures and it will affect the cities of Commerce, Downey and Santa Fe Springs.

Crews will shut down up to two lanes in both directions from Slauson Avenue to the 605 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until Friday, Aug. 18.

The closures will allow crews to repave around seven miles of pavement.