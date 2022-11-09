Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm

Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system.

This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

Flooding was a concern in the area due to rain.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Gusty winds as high as 65 mph will continue, according to the National Weather Service.

Travelers should expect slippery road conditions.









