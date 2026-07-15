California DMV orders 11,000 drivers to retake exams due to suspected cheating

The Brief The California DMV ordered roughly 11,000 drivers to retake their knowledge tests within 30 days due to "irregularities" suggesting potential cheating. Those who fail or refuse to retake and pass the exam within the 30-day window will have their driver's licenses officially canceled. Officials have referred several cases to local district attorneys for prosecution but are keeping specific investigative and cheating methods confidential.



A routine internal monitoring sweep by the California Department of Motor Vehicles has flagged thousands of suspicious test results, prompting a massive recall of licensed drivers to testing centers.

The state agency has warned that anyone who fails to comply with the retesting directive will face immediate cancellation of their driving privileges.

What we know:

The California DMV sent letters to about 11,000 licensed drivers last month after identifying suspicious patterns in their written test results.

According to the agency, these irregularities were detected through routine internal monitoring and point to various methods used to circumvent the testing process.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 11,000 CA drivers told to retake written test or lose licenses

The DMV has stated that the issue is entirely "test-taker related" and not the result of an internal technical glitch or the involvement of artificial intelligence.

To address the suspected fraud, several cases have already been referred to county district attorneys for criminal prosecution.

What we don't know:

The DMV has not revealed the specific cheating methods used by the test-takers, nor have they disclosed the exact locations or dates of the flagged tests.

It's unclear exactly how many of the 11,000 affected drivers have already completed their retests or how many licenses have been canceled so far.

What they're saying:

A DMV spokesperson emphasized the importance of exam security in an email to City News Service: "The California DMV has identified irregularities in certain driver knowledge test results that may indicate instances of cheating."

The spokesperson further explained, "Some individuals may have attempted to circumvent the testing process using various cheating methods."

Addressing the root cause, the spokesperson added, "Nonetheless, these irregularities are test-taker-related and not the result of an internal DMV technical issue, or the involvement of artificial intelligence. Ensuring the integrity of the knowledge testing process is essential to public safety and to confirm that drivers understand California's rules of the road."

Regarding the lack of specific details on how the cheating occurred, the department stated, "DMV is not sharing additional information at this time, so as not to reveal investigative methods and protect the integrity of the investigative process."

Sen. Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach), vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, recently sent a letter to DMV administrators expressing concerns about the situation.

On Tuesday, Strickland released a statement saying the DMV's own letter to drivers created "confusion and unnecessary anxiety" among new license holders.

"The DMV is a state agency that serves millions of Californians, and they deserve clear communication along with timely information when something like this happens," Strickland said. "I have heard from Californians who believe this language suggests the DMV is accusing them of cheating or engaging in misconduct during the examination process. Whether that is the Department's intent or not, the wording of the notice has created confusion and unnecessary anxiety. In my letter, I requested additional information about what happened and the steps the department is taking to address the issue."

What's next:

The DMV will continue to monitor test results internally while working alongside county district attorneys on the active criminal referrals.

Drivers who received the letters must schedule and pass their exams before their individual 30-day deadlines expire to avoid losing their driving privileges.

What you can do:

If you received a letter from the DMV regarding testing irregularities, you must visit a local DMV office as soon as possible to retake your knowledge test.

Be sure to complete and pass the exam within the mandated 30-day window to prevent your driver's license from being canceled.