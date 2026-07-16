LIVE: Major water main break in West Hollywood floods streets, submerges cars

The Brief A massive LADWP water main ruptured in West Hollywood early Thursday, sending thousands of gallons of water flooding streets and a nearby bus yard. Two people fell into a sidewalk sinkhole on Palm Avenue but escaped uninjured, while flooded underground garages left over a dozen cars completely submerged. Officials have not determined the exact cause of the pipeline failure or the extensive structural and road damage.



A massive early-morning water main rupture flooded major corridors of West Hollywood on Thursday, buckling streets, collapsing sidewalks, and triggering widespread traffic gridlock.

Emergency crews worked for nearly three hours to methodically shut down the pressurized pipeline, leaving local residents without water and key transportation routes closed for the foreseeable future.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that the massive 36-inch water main began gushing water around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of N. Palm Avenue and Harratt Street.

Highly pressurized water flooded streets from Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive down to Santa Monica Boulevard, turning the Metro bus yard at San Vicente Boulevard into a shallow lake, buckling local pavement, and completely submerging more than a dozen vehicles in an underground garage at 1023 Hancock.

Due to heavy erosion, a sidewalk on Palm Avenue just south of Sunset Boulevard caved in.

A witness captured video of two pedestrians walking on top of the sidewalk as it collapsed right under their feet, falling two to three feet deep into the sinkhole before climbing out uninjured.

Shutting off the main was initially delayed by confusion over whether Beverly Hills Water, LADWP, or the Metropolitan Water District owned the pipe, as multiple utility grids crisscross the area.

Crews eventually identified it as an LADWP main and slowly closed the large-diameter underground valves to prevent further system damage, successfully stopping the water by 7 a.m.

Road closures

Eastbound Sunset Boulevard is shut down between Larrabee Street and Sherbourne Drive.

Eastbound Holloway Drive, Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard, and multiple surrounding residential streets are closed northbound and southbound.

Transit delays

LA Metro has announced detours for Lines 16 and 105.

Northbound and westbound buses will layover on San Vicente Boulevard in front of the Pacific Design Center, while eastbound and southbound routes detour via Robertson Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified what triggered the major 36-inch utility main to fracture.

It's also unclear how many apartment buildings, condominiums, and local business properties sustained interior structural or water damage.

The exact number of local customers and businesses currently left without running water has not been confirmed.

Timeline:

3:15 a.m.: The water main rupture is first reported in the area of N. Palm Avenue and Harratt Street.

3:55 a.m.: LADWP receives the official incident report and dispatches emergency water crews.

5 a.m.: Utility crews arrive at the scene to begin the delicate process of identifying and closing underground valves.

6:45 a.m.: LACoFD confirms the pipeline belongs to LADWP and notes that the water flow has significantly slowed.

7 a.m.: The water flow completely stops, leaving behind heavily buckled roadways and collapsed sidewalks.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Aaron Katon emphasized caution for nearby residents.

"So as you can see, the leak is shut off. Then over to our left, or my left, not long ago, it looked like something from Water Park. Now, there's no water, which is great. The water companies have done a fantastic job of shutting that off. But as far as residents keeping themselves safe, don't assume that if you're walking down a sidewalk or certainly a street near this area, don't just assume it's automatically safe. Take your morning easier. Let the experts get out there, do some damage assessment, then the day can continue."

The LADWP released the following statement in response:

"LADWP is responding to the water main break affecting West Hollywood and the surrounding area near Sunset Boulevard, Holloway Drive and area streets. We received the report of this incident at 3:55 A.M. and our water crews have been onsite working to carefully and methodically close large diameter valves located underground to turn off the water and assess and repair the damage. Due to the highly pressurized water system, our crews must turn valves slowly and carefully to avoid causing further damage. We are also coordinating on the ground with law enforcement and will be working with traffic control as we make progress and assess and begin repairs. We thank your patience and understanding as we respond to this incident. We will provide more information as soon as available."

LA Metro issued rider alerts regarding detour information: "LINES 16 (and) 105: Due to a water main break, northbound and westbound buses will layover on San Vincente in front of the Pacific Design Center. Eastbound and Southbound buses will detour via Robertson between Santa Monica and Melrose."

What's next:

Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevards, along with multiple adjacent residential streets, will remain closed through the day and potentially overnight.

Structural repairs to the buckled asphalt and collapsed sidewalks must occur before roads can reopen.

West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman is traveling to the scene to assess the damage and coordinate city resources to support local businesses and residents impacted by the flooding. Meanwhile, structural engineers and property managers will inspect local garages, residential structures, and businesses to clear them for safety and begin pumping out remaining floodwaters.

What you can do:

Stay indoors: Residents in the immediate vicinity of Palm Avenue, Harratt Street, or Sunset Boulevard should stay inside and avoid walking or driving through areas that were heavily inundated.

Avoid the area: Commuters must find alternative routes and avoid the Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevard corridors in West Hollywood entirely.

Expect transit delays: Anyone relying on LA Metro lines 2, 4, 10, 14, 16, 20, 105, 134, 602, and 627 should check real-time service alerts on the Metro app to navigate detour-related delays.