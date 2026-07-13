Construction worker killed after tractor rolls over at Crenshaw job site

The Brief A construction worker was killed Monday morning after a tractor he was operating rolled over and trapped him at a site in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood. A nearby heavy equipment worker used machinery to remove the tractor from the victim before emergency crews arrived on the scene. The worker, who has not been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene.



An investigation is underway after a construction worker was killed in a tractor accident in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area on Monday morning.

What we know:

Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a construction site on the 3700 block of West Santa Rosalia Drive, between Marlton Avenue and Stocker Street, around 10:40 a.m.

When the first emergency units arrived, they learned a male construction worker had been operating a tractor when the machine rolled over, trapping him underneath. A nearby heavy equipment operator was able to use their machinery to lift the tractor off the worker before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Despite efforts to save him, the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the worker has not been released by authorities.