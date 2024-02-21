President Biden to speak in Culver City Wednesday

President Joe Biden is set to speak in Culver City Wednesday to conclude a planned two-day visit to the Southland that also included a fundraiser in the gated Beverly Park community.

The White House issued a statement Wednesday that Biden will issue an executive order regarding the security at nation's ports and additional actions to strengthen maritime cybersecurity, fortify supply chains and strengthen the United States industrial base.

The executive order will include an intent to bring domestic onshore manufacturing capacity back to America to provide safe, secure cranes to U.S. ports -- a result of an over $20 billion investment in U.S. port infrastructure under President Biden's Investing in America Agenda.

The location of Wednesday's speech was not announced.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is also set to speak at the event.

Following the early afternoon speech, Biden will fly to San Francisco, where he has additional fundraisers planned.

Biden returned to Los Angeles Tuesday for a planned 22 1/4-hour Southland visit to begin a California fundraising swing to benefit his reelection campaign.

Air Force One touched down at Los Angeles International Airport at about 3:30 p.m. with Biden greeted by Bass and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles.

Although the president normally travels from LAX to Santa Monica via helicopter, he was driven in a motorcade Tuesday, prompting a full shutdown of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway from Westchester through West Los Angeles at the onset of the evening rush hour.

Biden spoke for 17 minutes at a fundraiser at the home of Israeli American media mogul Haim Saban in the gated Beverly Park community, near Mulholland Drive.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Saban and fellow host Casey Wasserman, a sports management executive and chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Olympics, were both unable to attend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Biden made comments similar to recent fundraisers, touting his achievements, including reducing cost of insulin and protecting and strengthening the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, better known as "Obamacare," repeating his call for billionaires to be taxed at 28% and vowing to make Roe v. Wade the "law of the land."

Biden also criticized Republicans in general and former President Donald Trump, the party's likely 2024 presidential nominee, in specific, declaring, "Time and again Republicans show they are a party of chaos and disunity. They shout about problems but offer nothing. They have no platform.

"Are they here to solve problems or just weaponize them for political attacks? I'm here to serve the people."

Tickets for the Tuesday event ranged from $3,300 to $250,000, with those donating at least $25,000 getting to take a picture with Biden, according to the entertainment news website Deadline.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Biden Victory Fund, which supports his reelection campaign, and the Democratic National Committee.

Earlier Tuesday, the Biden-Harris campaign announced it had raised more than $42 million in January and reported it had $130 million in cash on hand, what it called "the largest for any Democratic ticket in history at this point in the cycle."