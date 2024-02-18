Biden to visit these California cities this week

President Joe Biden will be visiting several California cities in the coming days for political engagements, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will be traveling to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Los Altos Hills between Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Thursday, Feb. 22.

No further details were immediately released.

In a recent poll, Biden trails former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, by 23 points when voters were asked who would be a better candidate to handle the economy.

Those numbers come despite Biden's recent argument that his administration's economic policies are starting to work, telling voters in Michigan that "inflation is coming down" and that they had "created 800,000 manufacturing jobs."

Despite that, 55% of registered voters said they believe Trump would be the better candidate to steer the economy, compared to 33% who chose Biden.

Trump also boasts large leads over Biden when it comes to securing the border (+35 points), having the necessary mental and physical health to be president (+23), on dealing with crime and violence (+21). The former president also has double-digit leads over Biden when it comes to being competitive and effective (+16) and on improving America's standing in the world (+11).

"What is most concerning is the erosion of Biden’s standing against Trump compared to four years ago," Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff, said of the results. "On every measure compared to 2020, Biden has declined. Most damning, the belief that Biden is more likely to be up to the job — the chief tenet of the Biden candidacy — has evaporated."

That reality could be contributing to Biden's continued decline in approval, which hit a new low for his presidency in the poll, coming in at just 37%.

FOX News contributed to this report.






