Bicyclist killed in Pomona crash

A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona Sunday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, around 5 p.m., the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

All lanes of that intersection have been temporarily closed by police.

The crash remains under investigation by police.